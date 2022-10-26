Health officials allocate $8M to Wisconsin schools for health service workforce

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is allocating $8.3 million to K-12 schools so that they can better support their health service staff.
The funding aims to enhance hiring and retention efforts for school nurses and health staff.
School nurses could also use the funds to pursue wellness activities. That include getting a gym membership or a national or state park pass.
Pipelines to support the education of future school nurses has also been made possible through this funding and in partnership with University of Wisconsin -Madison, School of Nursing. That includes $174,000 in scholarship money for nursing students.
“School nurses and health staff play an essential role in our kids’ well-being, and these funds will go a long way in helping hire new staff to fill these critical positions and ensuring existing staff have the tools and resources to support our kids when they need our help the most," said Gov. Tony Evers in a news release.
The money for the initiative comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.