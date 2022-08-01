Health officials, LGBTQ activists seek to debunk monkeypox myths

MADISON (WKOW) -- At OutReach Madison, concern over the spread of monkeypox covers a number of different areas. Beyond the frustration over vaccines not being immediately available for anyone who wants a dose, program director AJ Hardie also worries about a stigma growing that the virus is entirely confined to gay, bisexual, and trans men.
The World Health Organization and local health officials have said confirmed cases so far have largely involved men having sex with other men, but have added anyone can get monkeypox. The virus is spread primarily through prolonged skin-on-skin contact.
The center has placed a new fact sheet about monkeypox among the rest of its brochures. Hardie said he hoped to avoid a scenario where people outside the LGBTQ community dismiss monkeypox.
"It does bring up a lot of emotions for people who have either learned about the period of time, especially at the beginning of the HIV/AIDS pandemic," Hardie said. "Or people who lived through that - a lot of the associations of it being a 'gay men's problem.'"
Dr. Dan Shirley, UW Health's director for infection prevention, said extended skin-on-skin contact, followed by the exchange of bodily fluids, were far and away the most common ways monkeypox has been spread through cases confirmed so far.
"Passive contact, shaking hands in the community, or touching clothes that other people touched, that type of stuff is not at all a very high risk," Shirley said.
Still, Shirley noted the virus could be spread in ways beyond prolonged, direct skin contact. The risk especially exists for people who live with someone who's contracted monkeypox, and use the same items that come into contact with their skin.
"Sharing bed linens and towels," shirley said. "And things where skin, and skin flakes, could be easily transmitted in a more consistent way."
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 22 confirmed cases of monkeypox across the state Monday, an increase from the 18 that had been listed on the agency's website over the weekend.
Hardie said he hoped increased awareness of how monkeypox spreads would ensure individuals who are not yet out about their sexuality would feel more comfortable about getting tested and vaccinated. He also hoped it would lead to people outside the LGBTQ community taking proper precautions.
"There's the potential for it to very easily move into other groups," Hardie said. "Or move outside the kind of group it's primarily affecting right now."
Shirley said the initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, chills, and body aches. From there, a unique rash forms. He said anyone who's had the general symptoms, followed by a rash unlike any they've had before, should contact their doctor.