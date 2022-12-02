Health officials push for vaccines amid surge in respiratory illnesses among kids

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Right now, Wisconsin health officials say COVID-19, RSV and the flu are creating the perfect storm for a surge in office visits and hospitalizations. They add this is impacting kids especially.

As of last week, Children's Wisconsin reports 307 children visited the emergency room, compared to 178 at this time last year. That's in addition to 352 who visited urgent care, compared to 171 at this time last year. Despite this, the CDC reports only one in three children received this year's flu vaccine as of November 5. Health officials would like to see these numbers much higher.

"One human who is not vaccinated to me is one human too many," Dr. Dave Margolis, Chair in Pediatric BMT at Children’s Wisconsin said.

More children have been admitted to the hospital for both the flu and RSV this year too, according to Children's Wisconsin. As of last week, 49 were admitted for RSV, compared to 5 at this time last year. While, nine were admitted for the flu last week, compared to 0 at this time last year.

Health officials attribute the spike in respiratory illnesses to a lack of masking and social distancing this holiday season, compared to recent years.

"Now, we are in contact with each other, we are unmasked, we are anticipating more social gathering," Karen MacKinnon, professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy said.

Health officials say eligible populations six months and up can get both their flu and their COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the vaccines take about two weeks to take effect, so the sooner people can get them, the better.

"The best gift we can give this holiday season is really giving our loved ones the protection by getting vaccinated. So, by protecting yourself, you protect them as well," MacKinnon said.

Because hospitals are so busy right now, health officials recommend people consider getting their vaccines at pharmacies. If you are getting a child under three vaccinated at a pharmacy, you will need a prescription from your doctor.

"One of the benefits of a pharmacy is that grandma, grandpa, mom, dad and child can all go at the same time to get their vaccine to the pharmacy," Margolis said.

You can find a pharmacy near you that offers vaccines by going to vaccines.gov and typing in your zip code.