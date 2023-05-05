Health officials recognize World Hand Hygiene Day, promotes prevention of spreading germs

WAUSAU, Wis. (WKOW) -- Health officials are recognizing May 5 as World Hand Hygiene Day to promote the importance of the simple, yet essential, practice that can protect us from getting sick.
According to the CDC, health care-associated infections (HAIs) are infections patients can get while receiving medical care in hospitals, clinics and other facilities.
Infections can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi and can result in serious complications including pneumonia.
Jennifer Olson, an Infectious Disease Nurse Practitioner with Aspirus, said health care professionals wash their hands constantly throughout the day because they understand the impact not doing so can have on themselves and their patients.
But officials are reminding people hand hygiene is important in non-health settings as well.
"Washing your hands protects us against some random illnesses and helps prevent the spread of germs," Olson said. "Consequences of not washing your hands includes spreading of illnesses not only to yourself but to your family members."
Olson said people should wash their hands after blowing their nose or petting any animals. She said it is also important to wash your hands before and after handling food, after using the bathroom and anytime your hands are visibly dirty.
"Usually, people sing Happy Birthday twice in a row to make sure you're getting the 20 seconds in. 20 seconds really has been proven to help reduce the amount of germs and microbes on your hands. Anything less than that you don't have as much efficacy with hand washing," Olson said.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is okay to use hand sanitizer if water and soap is not available. However, WHO said to be sure it contains at least 60% alcohol.
"I don't recommend you use both hand sanitizer and washing your hands because if you wash your hands effectively using hand sanitizer after you wash your hands is redundant. It can also lead to skin irritation, increased breaks of your skin and then that can lead to increase infection," Olson said.
Health officials said by making hand hygiene a priority, we can create a safer and healthier world.