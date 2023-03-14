Health officials see rise in norovirus cases

MADISON (WKOW) — Health officials are seeing an increase in cases of the stomach bug known as norovirus.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Midwest has the most cases.
Dr. Joseph McBride, an infectious disease physician from UW-Madison, says norovirus is a rapid viral infection that causes gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. He says it can also be accompanied with a fever and muscle aches.
"People with norovirus infections feel miserable and they remember it," McBride told the Associated Press. "It comes on quick, generally hours or a day or so after an exposure. People are symptomatic for a couple of days and then it leaves as quick as it comes. And oftentimes the only thing that remains of this isn’t any kind of medical problem. But this profound memory of just how sick they were during that time."
Dr. McBride says norovirus typically peaks between November and April. He says we are seeing norovirus cases increasing since we are mostly back to our pre-pandemic levels of contact.
He says prevention starts with good hygiene, like washing your hands with soap and water.