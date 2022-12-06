Health officials urging vaccinations with high flu numbers

(WKOW) — Wisconsin is seeing a rising number of flu cases, which health officials say is rather unusual this early in the year.
A new report from the Wisconsin Department of Health services shows one in four people who got tested for the flu Thanksgiving week tested positive.
Dr. David Ottenbaker, VP of ambulatory care services for SSM Health Wisconsin, said it takes about two weeks after being vaccinated to develop immunity to the flu.
He says every flu season is different when it comes to how effective the vaccine is at protecting against it. When effective though, he says it reduces hospitalizations by 50%.
Ottenbaker said we haven't seen flu numbers this high so early in the season in quite a long time.
"We've had a doubling since Thanksgiving with our flu numbers, and we haven't had influenza this early this high in over a decade, so we are having a very aggressive early flu season," said Ottenbaker.
With more holiday gatherings coming up, Ottenbaker said it's that much more important to make sure you're vaccinated.
"As you're going to visit your loved ones during the holiday season, it does reduce the viral shed to your elderly family, which also then would lower their risk when they come in contact with you," said Ottenbaker.
Ottenbaker also said it's important that people are vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19.
He says the flu season will likely last into January, so he stresses there is still time to get your shots.
When gathering with loved ones this holiday season, Ottenbaker also recommends people wear masks if they are in tight spaces and wash their hands.