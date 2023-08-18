 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Health officials warn public after 3 overdose deaths on Madison's east side

MADIOSN (WKOW) -- Three people died in the last two and a half days from overdose deaths, according to a spokesperson from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

The spokesperson says the deaths all happened on Madison's east side.

PHMDC states there are not enough overdoses to trigger an alert; however, the agency wanted to warn people of the increase in overdose deaths.

If someone is overdosing, PHMDC asks bystanders to get Narcan and call 911.

Overdose Signs

PHMDC states signs of an overdose include pale skin, blue lips or fingers, slow breathing and difficulty waking. If you think someone is overdosing, call 911. 

For those who use drugs, PHMDC urges to never do it alone, to test for fentanyl and to carry Narcan. Safer use supplies are accessible through the Syringe Services Program.

If your loved one uses drugs, the agency suggests checking in on them.

Finally, for anyone in need of support, the Behavior Health Resource Center of Dane County offers treatment and recovery options.

Sign up to receive overdose alerts by text or email.