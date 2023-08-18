Health officials warn public after 3 overdose deaths on Madison's east side

MADIOSN (WKOW) -- Three people died in the last two and a half days from overdose deaths, according to a spokesperson from Public Health Madison & Dane County.
The spokesperson says the deaths all happened on Madison's east side.
PHMDC states there are not enough overdoses to trigger an alert; however, the agency wanted to warn people of the increase in overdose deaths.
If someone is overdosing, PHMDC asks bystanders to get Narcan and call 911.
Overdose Signs
PHMDC states signs of an overdose include pale skin, blue lips or fingers, slow breathing and difficulty waking. If you think someone is overdosing, call 911.
For those who use drugs, PHMDC urges to never do it alone, to test for fentanyl and to carry Narcan. Safer use supplies are accessible through the Syringe Services Program.
If your loved one uses drugs, the agency suggests checking in on them.
Finally, for anyone in need of support, the Behavior Health Resource Center of Dane County offers treatment and recovery options.
Sign up to receive overdose alerts by text or email.