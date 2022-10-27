Health officials warn rat population 'exploding' in one east Madison neighborhood

MADISON (WKOW) -- Residents in Madison's Emerson East neighborhood are currently facing a big problem no one ever wants to deal with — rats. The problem has gotten so bad, it's even gotten the attention of local health officials who say the rat population there is "exploding."
"I mean, you're constantly trying to figure out where did they come in at?" Emerson East resident Denise Breyman said. "If you block that, you know, are they going to find another spot to access?"
Breyman has lived in east Madison her entire life, and she says the rats come and go. However right now, they're extremely bad.
"I've seen rats running around, getting underneath our porch, to chewing holes through like the windowsills to get access in," Breyman said.
To keep the rats out, Breyman has set up rat traps around her house. She's already caught three rats in one trap this year.
Other neighbors in the area are experiencing the problem, too.
John Hausbeck is Public Health Madison and Dane County's (PHMDC) Environmental Health Services Supervisor. He's also referred to by his colleagues as 'the rat guy,' because he's the one that deals with the city's rats.
On Thursday, Hausbeck and other city officials addressed concerns of residents in a virtual meeting and provided tips on how they can keep rats out.
"Now that the rat population has exploded, they may need to do some things a little differently," Hausbeck said. "Maybe you can't compost as much as you would like to or maybe you need to manage your chickens in a different way or maybe you need to attend your gardens in a different way than you normally do."
PHMDC officials urged residents to use preventative measures to keep rats out in the first place. Doing things like cleaning up after your pets, keeping food locked away and keeping firewood elevated were just a few tips given at the meeting.
Breyman says she'd like to see public health officials take a more involved approach, because despite everything she's tried — she still can't get rid of the rats.
"It's kind of a little bit nerving," Breyman said. "You can't get rid of them, and you know, you get rid of one or two and then more are coming back."