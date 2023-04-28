Health professionals reminding of the importance of vaccinations for adults, children

WAUSAU (WKOW) — Billions of vaccines have been administered in the U.S. for over 50 years, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. Thanks to these effects, many diseases are nearly wiped out, with smallpox being eradicated.
However, Aspirus Health professionals say some of these diseases being nearly gone doesn't mean vaccinations aren't important.
“One of the most pervasive myths providers hear is that children no longer need vaccines for diseases like polio, which is simply not true,” said Tracy Clay, Nurse Practitioner at Aspirus.
For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that in 2021 and 2022, polio outbreaks were detected in areas with low vaccination rates, with cases of paralysis from polio found in the U.S. and London.
The World Health Organization reports that 1.5 million people die yearly from diseases that are preventable with vaccines. And preventing these diseases is a lot easier than treating them.
That's why Aspirus professionals want adults and kids to stay up to date on their immunizations.
“Health care providers understand that parents want what’s best for their children. And thankfully, we do too,” Clay said. “We’re here to talk through any concerns or questions about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, for your child or yourself.”
To find more information about vaccine recommendations, contact your primary care provider.