Epic, Microsoft collaborate to bring AI to healthcare

MADISON (WKOW) — Epic and Microsoft are expanding a partnership to integrate AI into healthcare.
In a news release, the companies said they're doing this by combining Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service! with Epic's electronic health record software.
Through this combination, the companies hope to increase productivity, enhance patient care and improve financial integrity of health systems globally.
The collaboration is already in use at several hospitals systems — including UW Health.
"Integrating generative AI into some of our daily workflows will increase productivity for many of our providers, allowing them to focus on the clinical duties that truly require their attention," said Chero Goswami, Chief Information Officer at UW Health.