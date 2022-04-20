UW Health calls for head and neck cancer screenings

MADISON (WKOW) — UW Health cancer experts recommended patients pursue screenings for head and neck cancers so the disease can be found in earlier stages, making it easier to treat.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, approximately 4% of annual U.S. cancer cases are classified as head and neck cancers, including tumors in the throat, voice box, nose, sinuses, mouth and skin.
UW Health head and neck cancer surgeon Dr. Tiffany Glazer has noticed that recent patients coming in with these cancers present more severe cases and at later stages. Glazer pointed to a drop in appointments with primary care physicians and dentists during the pandemic as a cause.
“Patients are often referred to head and neck cancer experts by primary care physicians or dentists because those providers notice early signs,” Glazer said in the release. “But unfortunately, those appointments were delayed or reduced by the pandemic.”
Kumlien said symptoms of head and neck cancer include a neck mass, pain, issues with speech, swallowing or breathing, mouth bleeds, loose teeth and white or red patches along the gums.
UW Health oncologist Dr. Paul Harari said the location of these cancers lead to them being the most feared among patients, since the tumors can affect a patient's appearance or hinder their ability to speak, swallow and breathe.
“Of all cancer types, head and neck cancer can be among the most feared by patients, simply based on the critical location involving the mouth, throat, face and neck,” Harari said in the release. “These cancers can be challenging, and the treatments require an experienced multi-disciplinary team of experts.”
Glazer said alcohol and tobacco use can be risk factors for developing head and neck cancer. She also pointed to one vaccine in particular that combats a wide range of cancers.
“We’ve also seen a trend in the last several years of head and neck cancer stemming from human papillomavirus or HPV,” Glazer said. “That’s why I encourage everyone with young kids to get them vaccinated against HPV. It’s a remarkable vaccine that can reduce the risk of several cancers.”
According to Glazer, some care teams notice that patients can be too embarrassed to bring up worries about their physical appearance during treatment. However, she said maintaining physical presentation as closely as possible is a key aspect of treatment.
“Reconstruction is an important aspect of cancer removal surgery,” Glazer said. “Surgeons prioritize using tissue from similar areas to match color and texture as much as possible, for example.”
