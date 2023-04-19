Hearing scheduled Wednesday for Chandler Halderson

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Dane County man convicted of killing and dismembering his parents is scheduled for a hearing in Dane County Court.
According to court records, Chandler Halderson is set to appear in court at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
At the end of March, Halderson's attorney filed a no-merit appeal. But at this point, it's unclear what is expected to happen during the hearing.
Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole on March 17, 2022. A jury found him guilty during two hours of deliberation, after a trial that lasted several weeks.
