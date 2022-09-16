Heart attack survivor takes the road of recovery to the IRONMAN finish line

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local man who suffered two heart attacks in 2017 is defying all the odds as an IRONMAN medalist.
Both times, Nicholas Curran was cared for at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. This is where he said he met an angel, his nurse Karen Peterson -- a registered nurse in the Cardiac Cath Lab at the hospital.
"I told him we were going to do everything we could to save his life and take care of him. He wanted the Beastie Boys to be played. So we did a little dancing, a little singing, and then we got to work," Peterson said.
Nicholas said those at the hospital made healthcare personable and did the wonderful work to save his heart.
"She [Karen Peterson] took the time with my wife to make sure that she was comfortable and knows what happens, knows how to help me in recovery. That's a real bond. I want Karen to know that her time with me mattered," Nicholas said.
For Nicholas, completing the IRONMAN is a huge sense of accomplishment.
"Having done this, I know I had tons of support along the way. But I also know that I did a lot of it myself too," Nicholas said.
Rebecca Curran is Nicholas' wife. She said he has a big drive, and when he wants to accomplish something, he does.
"It really shows that anyone can do anything. He set his mind to it and he was able to overcome so many obstacles, so many challenges," Rebecca said.
Training 10 to 15 hours a week, doctors and family members said they were not surprised by Nicholas' dedication in completing the race.
"He has made some very impressive strides. It's not common to have someone go from having a heart attack to being healthy and active, but going to run or perform an Ironman," said Dr. Alok Bachuwar, Interventional Cardiologist for SSM Health.
The road to recovery, that led Nicholas to the finish line.
"Just got in the water and started the race and watch for all the smiling faces as as I went through each phase of the race," Nicholas said.
Following in his path of determination, family members said Nicholas' middle son is already planning to do the same.