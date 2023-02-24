Heart disease is a leading cause of death for women, even though it's commonly viewed as a male problem

MADISON (WKOW) — Although UW Health says people believe heart disease primary affects men, it's actually the leading cause of death in women.
One in five women die of heart disease, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
A UW Health doctor said the belief that heart disease and heart attacks are a male problem is one that persists in the medical community as well.
“Early on, many clinical studies on heart disease excluded women which impacted the available data on the number of women with this condition,” said Dr. Aga Silbert, a cardiologist with UW Health and clinical assistant professor of medicine at UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “Even in medical textbooks, heart attack is illustrated by an image of a man clutching his chest.”
She said symptoms of heart disease and heart attacks are similar for men and women: chest tightness, shortness of breath, breaking out in a cold sweat or pain in jaw, neck, back, or the arms or shoulders. However, Silbert said women often do not get warning signs or symptoms before a heart attack.
She said if someone does experience any of these symptoms, they should call 911 immediately, especially if these sensations are new.
“Every second counts in preserving heart function, so by calling for help right away you are increasing your odds of a better recovery,” Silbert said.
She said February as National Heart Month is a great time to remind people that heart disease is reversible and preventable.
Prevention starts in childhood by eating healthy food and being active, and as we get older, avoiding things like drinking, smoking and doing drugs to maintain that healthy lifestyle.
“And the good news is, even if you have or had some unhealthy habits, incorporating positive changes into your lifestyle can reverse the damage that may have been done or prevent future complications,” she said.
She said if you have family member with a history of heart disease, be sure to tell your care provider.
“If you know a family member has had a heart attack or stroke at a younger age, tell your primary care provider and talk about what steps you can take to mitigate your risk of a future cardiac event,” she said.