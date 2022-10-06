Heart of a Badger: Maema Njongmeta's comeback from injuries, COVID-19 heart scare

MADISON (WKOW) -- Heading into the sixth week of the 2022 season, UW linebacker Maema Njongmeta leads the Badgers in total tackles. Two seasons ago, he was tackling an off-field situation which forced the question if he'd ever play football again.
"I got a hernia in the summer, and they told me I needed surgery," Njongmeta said. "I was on track to come back and in the second week, I contracted COVID, did our 10-day quarantine and we got all of these other tests to make sure we were okay."
He went to get re-evaluated with his roommate and fellow Badger, Tate Grass. Grass received clearance immediately from the UW training staff. However, Njongmeta didn't receive an update until three hours later.
"I start to get nervous because I'm like 'Bro, we took the test at the exact same time.' Finally, I get a call and the trainers say 'We found something. We're not sure what. You're not cleared for activity now. It might be serious.'"
It was discovered he had a pericardial effusion, which is a buildup of extra fluid in the saclike structure around the heart. After further evaluation, it was determined that it wasn't from COVID-19, and he was cleared to return after six weeks.
However, he soon faced another hurdle just a few practices in.
"I tore my groin, and it was in a place that was inoperable. I was out for two months. When you're injured like that, you don't feel part of the team. You feel like a fly on the wall, coming to practice, you're doing rehab. It's very lonely."
His support system rooted by faith, football and family reminded him he wasn't alone in the recovery process.
"I just had a support system that like, wouldn't let me quit, They saw what I was going through and they were like, like, No, you're made of more than what you think. God, kind of put me here for a reason. Even if I can't play football, there will be a way through this."
Additionally, the linebacker consulted with sport psychologists and sought out therapy to help process the mental hurdles.
"I don't think people realize how much of a mental game this is. When you have the voices in your head telling you 'oh, you know, maybe you're not worth it.' Fighting those voices, like actually hard," Njongmeta said. "Having someone you can talk to and decompress with is beyond underrated. I can't stress that enough."
Njongemta teamed up with fellow UW student-athletes to create Uncut Madison, a platform dedicated to sharing their personal stories and struggles.
Trusting his path, Njongmeta worked his way back up to full strength to play in 2021. The entire UW inside linebacker group took that year to learn under Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn, who went on to pursue NFL careers after the season.
With a chance to earn the starter role, Njongmeta worked hard, turned heads, and saw his name listed as a starter for Week 1 in 2022.
Based on his previous experiences, he knew to not the moment for granted and planned to keep working hard.
"My name is not engraved in that spot. It's this is how it is for the time being. I gotta keep working to make sure that I'm that guy still."
One word came to mind as he reflected his journey: gratitude.
"Everyone's journey is different and unique, but the same in the sense that there's hardships that'll test you. Tests give you the opportunity to be the hero of your story. Having that experience of working through that, I know what I'm made of now."
Njongmeta is a former four-star recruit and went to high school in the near Chicago but emigrated from Cameroon at a young age with his parents and brother.