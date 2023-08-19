 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat advisory for Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
heat advisory

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

While Saturday was relatively comfortable, hotter temperatures are set to arrive by Sunday. Coupled with high dew points, our area is going to feel like we're in the mid to upper 90s to low 100s as we end the weekend. However, the heat isn't quite done with us yet - even hotter temperatures arrive next week.

Temperatures are going to settle into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday with muggy conditions beginning. These conditions are going to stick around into Sunday as temperatures climb into the low 90s coupled with dew points in the upper 60s/low 70s.

That will cause our heat index values to climb into the upper 90s to low 100s by the mid to late afternoon. That's why there's a heat advisory that'll go into effect for most of southern Wisconsin starting at 1pm Sunday lasting through 8pm. Make sure that you and your pets are staying cool and hydrated.

Temperatures cool off for Monday before we're back in the 90s by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday of next week will be the two hottest days over the next seven; highs could easily slip into the low 100s both days. 

Tags

Recommended for you