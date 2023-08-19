Heat advisory for Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
While Saturday was relatively comfortable, hotter temperatures are set to arrive by Sunday. Coupled with high dew points, our area is going to feel like we're in the mid to upper 90s to low 100s as we end the weekend. However, the heat isn't quite done with us yet - even hotter temperatures arrive next week.
Temperatures are going to settle into the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday with muggy conditions beginning. These conditions are going to stick around into Sunday as temperatures climb into the low 90s coupled with dew points in the upper 60s/low 70s.
That will cause our heat index values to climb into the upper 90s to low 100s by the mid to late afternoon. That's why there's a heat advisory that'll go into effect for most of southern Wisconsin starting at 1pm Sunday lasting through 8pm. Make sure that you and your pets are staying cool and hydrated.
Temperatures cool off for Monday before we're back in the 90s by Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday of next week will be the two hottest days over the next seven; highs could easily slip into the low 100s both days.