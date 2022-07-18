Heat and humidity dominate the forecast

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures trend well above average for the entire outlook and it'll feel even hotter with rising humidity.
Areas of fog for some this morning, but once that lifts, expect lots of sunshine and highs approaching 90°, with a heat index in the low 90s. Upper 60s tonight with a few clouds.
Isolated showers and storms possible Tuesday with temps in the low 90s and a heat index in the mid 90s, A couple of late-day and overnight storms may be stronger with a gusty wind and hail threat as a cold front moves through. That'll knock temps back to the mid 80s Wednesday with a couple more wraparound showers or storms possible later in the day.
Then upper 80s to low 90s the rest of the forecast with a few more showers and storms possible by the weekend.