Heat and humidity with a few storms today

MADISON (WKOW) - An incoming cold front will trigger showers and storms later this morning before they exit the state early to mid afternoon.
We could pick up 1/4-3/4" of beneficial rain before the system exits. Otherwise, it's our final very warm and humid day before we get a break from the heat on Thursday. We'll get to the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s, though it will be breezy Skies clear tonight and temps cool a bit to the mid 60s.
Lower humidity and milder conditions Thursday in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. We'll climb to the mid 80s Friday before soaring to the low 90s Saturday. With humidity returning this weekend, expect a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Another cold front moves in late Saturday night with a higher coverage looking likely Sunday.