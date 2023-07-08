Heat and storm chances return starting Monday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Another beautiful day is expected to end the weekend but starting next week, a little bit of heat returns as well as daily isolated to scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Southern Wisconsin will settle into the upper 50s to low 60s to end Saturday with clear to mostly clear conditions.
Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and a light northwesterly wind, temperatures are going to climb back into the mid 80s.
Monday will be the hottest out of the next seven days with highs expected to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat lasts only for Monday. Starting Monday night through the upcoming weekend, we'll add daily chances for isolated to scattered showers/storms.
However, the best chance for rain looks to arrive on Tuesday as a cold front swings through Wisconsin. In fact, the cold front may even bring one or two severe storms with wind and hail being the main threats... as of now.