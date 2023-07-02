Heat and storms on the horizon

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we get nearer to the 4th of July, our heat is going to return as well as the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The good news is, through the holiday our chances are going to remain isolated but an approaching cold front does change that threat starting Tuesday night.
Summer heat and humidity is going to arrive starting Monday and stick around through the 4th of July; our high temperatures on both Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the 90s with dew points in the 60s and 70s. Make sure that you are staying hydrated and cool.
Both days we'll also keep around isolated chances for showers and non severe thunderstorms. They'll most likely, if they do develop, occur in the late afternoon and last through the early overnight.
A cold front moves through Wisconsin Wednesday and brings not only a cool down, but the threat for more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms may be severe with wind and hail being the main threats.