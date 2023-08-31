 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...

A combination of warming temperatures, low relative humidity, and
southerly winds gusting up to around 20 mph will bring elevated
fire weather conditions to portions of central and southwest
Wisconsin Friday.

Additional fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday and
Sunday as the warming trend continues and winds get breezier.

Under these conditions, fires will start easily. Visit the
Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/ and
click on the appropriate county to view current burning
restrictions.

Heat arrives for Labor Day weekend

  Updated
hgish

After a pleasant mid week, the pleasant temperatures will stick around through the start of your Labor Day weekend. However, temperatures are going to change; 90s are going to return and we could possibly, once again, squeeze out a few 100s too.

Friday's highs are going to stay in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Winds are going to stay out of the south which will quickly bring the warmth up for Saturday. That's when highs will creep into the low 90s.

From there, our temperatures only climb warmer.

Sunday could be the hottest day over the next seven as long range models suggest upper 90s could be possible. We'll stay quiet and not as humid - the humidity returns as we go further into next week.

