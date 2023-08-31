Heat arrives for Labor Day weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a pleasant mid week, the pleasant temperatures will stick around through the start of your Labor Day weekend. However, temperatures are going to change; 90s are going to return and we could possibly, once again, squeeze out a few 100s too.
Friday's highs are going to stay in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine. Winds are going to stay out of the south which will quickly bring the warmth up for Saturday. That's when highs will creep into the low 90s.
From there, our temperatures only climb warmer.
Sunday could be the hottest day over the next seven as long range models suggest upper 90s could be possible. We'll stay quiet and not as humid - the humidity returns as we go further into next week.