Heat Awareness Day launches in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The beginning of June is dedicated to heat awareness in Wisconsin.
Gov. Tony Evers, ReadyWisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging everyone to take steps to protect themselves and others from heat dangers.
Gov. Tony Evers has declared June 1 as Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.
“As summer warms up, there are ways to beat the heat and not end up in an emergency room,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Acting Administrator Greg Engle. “Extreme heat can be extremely dangerous, and it’s important to take an active role in staying safe.”
The DHS reported nine people died in Wisconsin from May 1 to Sept. 30, 2021 due to heat-related causes, while another 803 people were treated in emergency departments.
Heat stroke is a major concern during the summer. Some signs to look out for include:
• Extremely high body temperature (greater than 103 degrees Fahrenheit)
• Red, hot, and dry skin with (no sweating)
• Rapid, strong pulse
• Dizziness, confusion, or unconsciousness.
Health experts say you suspect heat stroke, call 911 or get the person to a hospital immediately. Cool down with whatever methods are available until medical help arrives. Do not give the person anything to drink.
A news release about Heat Awareness Day offered their tips for staying safe during extreme heat:
• Stay cool – Remain inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day and avoid direct sunlight.
• Stay aware – Watch for early signs of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, headache, fatigue, and muscle cramps. If symptoms do not improve, seek medical attention.
• Stay hydrated – Drink plenty of nonalcoholic fluids. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink! Do not take salt tablets unless directed to by a medical professional.
• Stay informed – Pay attention to local weather forecasts and extreme heat alerts.