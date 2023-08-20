Heat index near 100 expected for Sunday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
HEAT ADVISORY FOR DANE, GRANT, GREEN, IOWA, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, SAUK AND WALWORTH COUNTIES FROM 11 AM - 8 PM SUNDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - Heat index values will be near the triple digits today, and this is just the first time we'll see these conditions this week.
A Heat Advisory is in place across much of southern Wisconsin for Sunday due to expected feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. A weak cold front is expected to sweep across the region this afternoon, cooling us into tomorrow. It will also allow wildfire smoke to return later today, but it should move out of here early Monday.
Monday is the day to be outside this week as we'll only warm into the middle 80s. Tuesday will warm back into the low 90s, with heat index values near 100 again. Wednesday and Thursday are under record watch, due to forecast high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Another cold front will pass through Thursday night, bringing a slight chance for rain and cooler temperatures by the weekend.