 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat index near 100 expected for Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
Sunday Forecast
Alexis Clemons

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

HEAT ADVISORY FOR DANE, GRANT, GREEN, IOWA, JEFFERSON, LAFAYETTE, ROCK, SAUK AND WALWORTH COUNTIES FROM 11 AM - 8 PM SUNDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - Heat index values will be near the triple digits today, and this is just the first time we'll see these conditions this week.

A Heat Advisory is in place across much of southern Wisconsin for Sunday due to expected feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. A weak cold front is expected to sweep across the region this afternoon, cooling us into tomorrow. It will also allow wildfire smoke to return later today, but it should move out of here early Monday.

Monday is the day to be outside this week as we'll only warm into the middle 80s. Tuesday will warm back into the low 90s, with heat index values near 100 again. Wednesday and Thursday are under record watch, due to forecast high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Another cold front will pass through Thursday night, bringing a slight chance for rain and cooler temperatures by the weekend.

Weather Forecast AM 8/20/2023

Tags

Recommended for you