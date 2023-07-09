Heat returns Monday, storms return Monday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a pleasant weekend, with winds turning out of the southwest, our temperatures are quickly going to climb as we kick off our next work week. If you're not a fan of the heat there's good news - it only lasts one day. But what we keep are daily chances for isolated storms.
We'll settle into the low 60s to end the weekend under clear to mostly clear conditions.
Starting out our next work week in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine and breezy southwesterly winds ahead of our first chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Starting Monday night through early Tuesday morning, a cold front is going to pass through Wisconsin and bring us the chance for showers and storms. Some of these storms may be severe with strong wind gusts and hail being the main threats IF they become severe.
Those storms wrap up by the morning commute on Tuesday leaving us with low 80s and mostly clear conditions.