Heat sticks around through the weekend

While parts of the United States will be downright hot, southern Wisconsin still stay generally seasonal albeit a few degrees warmer than average. While temperatures may be more tolerable, our chance for rain will be minimal with a chance for severe weather.
On the back of a low pressure system, Thursday will be quiet. There may be a passing shower otherwise, southern Wisconsin will be sunny. Winds will be steadily turning out of the west. They'll eventually be turning out of the southwest in time for the start of the weekend, bringing us our next chance for showers and storms. Some of which may be severe.
Friday and Saturday southern Wisconsin will see the chance for severe weather. Friday's threat will be isolated and mainly west as a warm front lifts northwards. That same low will exit the region on Saturday and we'll see another threat for showers and storms to end Saturday, with some storms possibly being severe as well.