Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions today with max heat index
values of 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Heat top of mind for UW-Madison ahead of move-in, portable air conditioners allowed

  • Updated
UW-Madison generic

The heat is top of mind for staff at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. New this year, freshmen living in the dorms can bring their own portable air conditioner.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heat is top of mind for staff at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. New this year, freshmen living in the dorms can bring their own portable air conditioner. 

Some of the buildings on campus do not have air conditioning, and it's something University Housing has been talking about as Wisconsin could reach record-breaking high temperatures

Brendon Dybdahl, Director of Marketing and Communications for UW Housing, said AC units usually aren't needed. 

"For the most part, you know, it's not super critical that they do because it's a small window of time after they move in of when it's so hot that they would need air conditioning. And usually, if they have a box fan in the window, or things like that, it's fine," he said. 

But students now have the option to now bring in their own AC as long as they request approval for it. 

The big move-in day for freshmen starts Sunday, and Dybdahl said they know it's going to be hot. They're encouraging people to make sure to drink plenty of water. 

"Most of our buildings, even the ones where the resident rooms are not air conditioned, there are air-conditioned lounge spaces and common areas that they can go to if they need to," he said. 