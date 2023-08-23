Heat top of mind for UW-Madison ahead of move-in, portable air conditioners allowed

MADISON (WKOW) -- The heat is top of mind for staff at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. New this year, freshmen living in the dorms can bring their own portable air conditioner.
Some of the buildings on campus do not have air conditioning, and it's something University Housing has been talking about as Wisconsin could reach record-breaking high temperatures.
Brendon Dybdahl, Director of Marketing and Communications for UW Housing, said AC units usually aren't needed.
"For the most part, you know, it's not super critical that they do because it's a small window of time after they move in of when it's so hot that they would need air conditioning. And usually, if they have a box fan in the window, or things like that, it's fine," he said.
But students now have the option to now bring in their own AC as long as they request approval for it.
The big move-in day for freshmen starts Sunday, and Dybdahl said they know it's going to be hot. They're encouraging people to make sure to drink plenty of water.
"Most of our buildings, even the ones where the resident rooms are not air conditioned, there are air-conditioned lounge spaces and common areas that they can go to if they need to," he said.