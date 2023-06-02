Heat wave continues with another chance for pop-up storms

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Another scorcher with rising humidity today triggering a few storms later today.
Highs climb to the upper 80s to low 90s with a few clouds building into the afternoon causing isolated storms, with highest coverage on the westside of the state.
Lower humidity and drier Saturday but still plenty hot in the low 90s again. Upper 80s Sunday with a stray shower or storm possible in the afternoon and evening.
Mid 80s Monday with an incoming cold front causing a few more shower and storm chances, then much milder weather on the back side of the system. Highs Tuesday through next Thursday will only be in the upper 70s.