Heat wave continues with isolated storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - June starts just as hot as May ended with highs around 90°.
It'll be a bit humid with isolated showers and storms popping up this afternoon and evening. If you're lucky enough to get one of these slow moving storms, you could get a quick inch or two of rainfall.
Isolated storm chances continue Friday, but the best chance will be in western Wisconsin. Temperatures stay hot with low 90s on the way again.
We'll stay mainly dry this weekend but staying just as hot in the upper 80s to low 90s.