...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Heat wave continues

heat

Summer is officially here and the Summer like heat is going to continue on; southern Wisconsin will continue to sit under temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the start of the weekend. The area will continue to see limited rain chances as well.

High temperatures are going to climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday with more low 90s expected on Friday. By Saturday, most will climb into the low to mid 90s and each day we're expecting mostly sunny conditions.

Starting Saturday night into early Sunday, a low pressure system is expected to move through the Midwest. Based on the current forecast this'll be the best chance for rain over the next seven days. 

If we do see rain Saturday night into Sunday, most can expect up to .25". 

