Heat wave continues

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Summer is officially here and the Summer like heat is going to continue on; southern Wisconsin will continue to sit under temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s through the start of the weekend. The area will continue to see limited rain chances as well.
High temperatures are going to climb back into the upper 80s to low 90s on Thursday with more low 90s expected on Friday. By Saturday, most will climb into the low to mid 90s and each day we're expecting mostly sunny conditions.
Starting Saturday night into early Sunday, a low pressure system is expected to move through the Midwest. Based on the current forecast this'll be the best chance for rain over the next seven days.
If we do see rain Saturday night into Sunday, most can expect up to .25".