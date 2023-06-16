Heat wave is right around the corner

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Father's Day weekend is quickly approaching and weather conditions are going to remain quiet with tolerable temperatures. As we look ahead to next week, temperatures are going to climb as we enter into a heat wave.
Weather conditions are going to remain quiet with less hazy conditions expected on Saturday. A weak high pressure system is going to move in and keep our weather conditions for Saturday. Highs will climb into the low 80s.
The only chance for rain over the next seven arrives Sunday; a weak bit of atmospheric energy is going to move along the edge of this high and possibly spark isolated showers to end Sunday. Most of this activity will be farther west.
After the weekend, our temperatures are going to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Long range models suggest the heat sticks around through the middle of the week after.