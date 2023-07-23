 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Heat wave on the way this week

  • Updated
  • 0
Temperature vs. Heat Index
Alexis Clemons

MADISON (WKOW) - We should stay mostly dry through the next few days as temperatures rise well into the 90s by the middle of the coming week.

After many of us saw rainfall yesterday, isolated showers and storms are not expected for Sunday as we warm into the middle 80s again. A few pop-up storms are possible Monday afternoon, but the majority of that activity will stay to our north.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow, and humidity will increase into Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will be well into the 90s, with heat index values likely in the triple digits.

Isolated showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday as a cold front should cool temperatures back into the 80s by the weekend.

Weather Forecast AM 7/23/2023

