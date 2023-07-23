Heat wave on the way this week

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We should stay mostly dry through the next few days as temperatures rise well into the 90s by the middle of the coming week.
After many of us saw rainfall yesterday, isolated showers and storms are not expected for Sunday as we warm into the middle 80s again. A few pop-up storms are possible Monday afternoon, but the majority of that activity will stay to our north.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s tomorrow, and humidity will increase into Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures will be well into the 90s, with heat index values likely in the triple digits.
Isolated showers and storms return to the forecast Thursday through Saturday as a cold front should cool temperatures back into the 80s by the weekend.