Heating up through your midweek

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will climb over the next couple of days with humidity creeping back in tomorrow.
Highs climb to the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies after areas of fog lift around 8-10 am. Humidity stays relatively low, so there won't be a heat index. Tonight will be mostly clear and warm in the upper 60s with a bit of a breeze developing from the southwest.
Thursday will be hotter up to 90° with the feels-like temp a couple degrees higher as dew points begin to rise. Mostly to partly sunny skies with a few showers and storms likely returning Thursday night into Friday morning.
The holiday weekend looks fairly nice in the mid 80s Saturday, upper 80s Sunday with a few showers and storms possible Sunday night through Monday night. Stay with your Storm Track team as we time out our potential wet weather late in the weekend.