Heavy rain continues into Saturday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - The severe weather is over for the storm system as heavy rain takes over tonight into early Saturday morning. Totals will be very high with most places around 2-4 inches.
Temps on Saturday will get to the mid low 60s midday and fall to the low 50s by late-afternoon with winds picking up intensity gusting up to 45 mph. Because of how high the winds will get, a wind advisory is in place all day. Rain will be more scattered in nature, with some dry time, but it'll still feel quite damp.
Sunday promises to be dry with some sunshine returning, and we stay mild and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph and temps in the upper 50s. Cooler Monday in the low 50s with lots of sunshine and dry weather lasts at least through Election Day with mid 50s as you head out to vote.