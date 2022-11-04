Heavy rain develops heading into the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The highest rain totals in nearly two months is on the way.
Spotty rain out west for the morning commute with washout conditions likely midday through tonight and it will fall heavily at times, too. It'll be cloudy, milder and breezy today in the low to mid 60s.
Temps on Saturday will get to the mid low 60s midday and fall to the low 50s by late-afternoon with winds picking up intensity gusting up to 45 mph. Because of how high the winds will get, a wind advisory is in place all day. Rain will be more scattered in nature, with some dry time, but it'll still feel quite damp.
We'll pick up 1-3 inches widespread with hot spots north and west of Madison getting 4 inches! The last time we had this significant of rain totals happened on September 11, nearly two months ago.
Sunday promises to be dry with some sunshine returning, and we stay mild and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph and temps in the upper 50s. Cooler Monday in the low 50s with lots of sunshine and dry weather lasts at least through Election Day with mid 50s as you head out to vote.