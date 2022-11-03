 Skip to main content
Heavy rain is on the way Friday

Today forecast

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will stay very mild tonight with strong winds out of the south at 20 mph and lows in the 60s.

Rain will start by late Friday morning and intensify during the afternoon and evening. 

The heaviest rain will be from 3 PM Friday to 8 AM Saturday. Rain amounts will range from 2-4 inches and minor flooding is possible. 

Temperatures will hover in the 60s Friday during the rain with falling temperatures into the 40s during the afternoon on Saturday. 

