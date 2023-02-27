Heavy rain/mix and breezy today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We have a wet and windy start to the week.
We'll pick up around 0.75-1.50 inches of rain for most with freezing rain impacting central Wisconsin where roads will be slippery this morning.
Temps climb to the upper 30s to low 40s, but it stays windy keeping wind-chills sub-freezing. Precipitation chances end this evening with clearing skies tonight with temps in the mid to upper 20s and wind chills in the mid to upper teens.
Sunny to start Tuesday with increasing clouds in the afternoon ahead of a light snow/mix developing Tuesday evening and overnight and some may need the shovels. A light rain/snow mix chance on Wednesday before we dry off the rest of the week.