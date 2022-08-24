Heavy rain moves in overnight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A large area of showers and thunderstorms are moving through Southern WI tonight.
The best chance of a few stronger storms will stay in extreme SW Wisconsin mainly west of the Madison area.
Anywhere from .25-1.0 inches are expected with the closer to the inch side if you get a strong thunderstorm. I expect most places will be closer to that .25 inches.
A few isolated cells and downpours are possible Thursday, but I expect lots of dry time with highs in the upper 70s.