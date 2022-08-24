 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heavy rain moves in overnight

Shower and storm planner

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

MADISON (WKOW) - A large area of showers and thunderstorms are moving through Southern WI tonight. 

The best chance of a few stronger storms will stay in extreme SW Wisconsin mainly west of the Madison area. 

Anywhere from .25-1.0 inches are expected with the closer to the inch side if you get a strong thunderstorm. I expect most places will be closer to that .25 inches. 

A few isolated cells and downpours are possible Thursday, but I expect lots of dry time with highs in the upper 70s. 