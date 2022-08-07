 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Wisconsin, south central
Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin, including the following
counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In
south central Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Lafayette, Marquette, Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin,
Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth,
Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with
high rainfall rates are likely from this morning into Monday
morning. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are possible,
especially in southwestern to south central Wisconsin.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Heavy rain threat continues through Sunday

  • Updated
heavy rain threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts

Our rain threat continues throughout Sunday as a slow moving low pressure system pushes through the Midwest. Behind this low, temperatures are going to be cooler and our humidity will go away too. 

Rain chances are going to be scattered during the day time hours on Sunday as our low pressure system begins to exit the area. Temperatures are going to be in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. The heavy rain moves through overnight and lasts through the morning hours on Monday.

There's a flood watch for most of Wisconsin, which includes all of the 27 News coverage area throughout Sunday into Monday afternoon. Low laying areas as well as areas that are prone to flooding may experience minor flooding overnight Sunday night into Monday. Another threat overnight will be occasional strong wind gusts too.

The rain wraps up on Monday leaving us with slowly clearing skies on Monday. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 70s on Monday. Sunny conditions on Tuesday will allow temperatures to jump into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tags

Recommended for you