Heavy rain threat continues through Sunday

Our rain threat continues throughout Sunday as a slow moving low pressure system pushes through the Midwest. Behind this low, temperatures are going to be cooler and our humidity will go away too.
Rain chances are going to be scattered during the day time hours on Sunday as our low pressure system begins to exit the area. Temperatures are going to be in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. The heavy rain moves through overnight and lasts through the morning hours on Monday.
There's a flood watch for most of Wisconsin, which includes all of the 27 News coverage area throughout Sunday into Monday afternoon. Low laying areas as well as areas that are prone to flooding may experience minor flooding overnight Sunday night into Monday. Another threat overnight will be occasional strong wind gusts too.
The rain wraps up on Monday leaving us with slowly clearing skies on Monday. Temperatures will only top out in the low to mid 70s on Monday. Sunny conditions on Tuesday will allow temperatures to jump into the upper 70s to low 80s.