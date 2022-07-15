Heavy rain to kick off the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we kick off the weekend, showers and thunderstorms are going to be lingering overhead. Mainly during the morning hours, these showers and storms are doing to dump, at times, heavy rain. And we'll keep the threat for isolated storms over the weekend too.
Though we lost the severe threat for Friday, heavy rain along with small hail and strong wind gusts will be possible especially through the morning hours. Flash flooding may become a possibility - remember, turn around don't drown if you come across a flooded area. The heaviest rain will end by the mid afternoon but we'll keep the scattered shower threat and cloudy skies through the early evening then patchy fog takes over.
Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Longer periods of dry time will be more on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
Then the heat and humidity arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s both days.