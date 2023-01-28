 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Scattered blowing
and drifting may be possible Saturday night in early Sunday
morning with increasing winds, especially in open areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Heavy snow likely today

Snow Totals Saturday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM SUNDAY

MADISON (WKOW) - Almost all of southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday due to the likelihood of heavy snow today.

Snow will filter in across southern Wisconsin from west to east by 10 AM, and heavier bands of snow will likely form by the early afternoon in some areas. Visibilities are expected to be less than 1/8 mile at times, and road conditions will become poor very quickly today. Snow won't completely taper until early Sunday morning, so 4-7" of snow will likely pile up through the day in most areas. including Madison. Areas north will see lesser totals.

Temperatures are cooler today with highs in the upper 10s, and this cool spell will stick around through the end of January. We should see at least a few peeks of sunshine through Sunday afternoon, as well. Low temperatures into next week will be in the single digits, and even below zero on some days. 

