Heavy snow likely today

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM SUNDAY
MADISON (WKOW) - Almost all of southern Wisconsin is under a Winter Weather Advisory through Saturday due to the likelihood of heavy snow today.
Snow will filter in across southern Wisconsin from west to east by 10 AM, and heavier bands of snow will likely form by the early afternoon in some areas. Visibilities are expected to be less than 1/8 mile at times, and road conditions will become poor very quickly today. Snow won't completely taper until early Sunday morning, so 4-7" of snow will likely pile up through the day in most areas. including Madison. Areas north will see lesser totals.
Temperatures are cooler today with highs in the upper 10s, and this cool spell will stick around through the end of January. We should see at least a few peeks of sunshine through Sunday afternoon, as well. Low temperatures into next week will be in the single digits, and even below zero on some days.