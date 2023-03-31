Heavy storm damage reported in Green County, other areas of southern Wisconsin

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Green County Sheriff's Office reports heavy storm damage on the east side of the county.
The sheriff's office says it received reports of damage to buildings, residences, outbuildings and barns in Brodhead, Albany and Decatur Township.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office reports trees and wires down, mainly in the greater Beloit area and near Clinton.
According to the National Weather Service, there was a report of a farm shed down and power lines down in Rewey, Wisconsin in Iowa County.