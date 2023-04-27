Hello Zorro! Marquette Co. welcomes new K-9

MARQUETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Say hello to K-9 Zorro, Marquette County Sheriff's Office newest addition!
Zorro hails from Germany, crossing the pond in January 2023 when he was two years old.
No matter where they go, the world isn't big enough to hide drugs from Zorro. Trained in drug detection, he can sniff out cocaine, methamphetamine, heroine and THC. He's also skilled in tracking, searches, handler protection and criminal apprehension.
Even on his first weekend on the job, the sheriff's office said Zorro found drugs during a search.
He'll be working with his partner Deputy Colin Zeumer.