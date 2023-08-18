Help the DNR this weekend with Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- This weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public's help to search for aquatic invasive species.
The 10th annual Aquatic Invasive Species Snapshot Day will be held on Saturday. You will choose the location where you would like to participate when you register. You will be contacted by your site leader with specific details prior to the event.
There are around 20 locations to choose from where participants will help monitor streams, lakes and wetlands for signs of non-native plants and animals.
This is a free event and is recommended for ages 8 and up. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
More information about the event, including how to sign up is available here.