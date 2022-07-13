Helping 'The Mango Man' get back on the road

MONONA (WKOW) -- A beloved Madison food truck owner is trying to get back on his feet after a rollover crash in Monona.
Thony Clarke, who some know by his alias 'The Mango Man', runs the Café Costa Rica food cart. He said the incident is a blur, but he's now without a truck.
The crash happened July, 8, 2022 at the intersection of Monona Drive and Pflaum road where Clarke said someone ran a red light and crashed into his truck, causing it to flip several times.
"I went through and then boom, that's all I can remember," he explained. "All of a sudden I was awake and I was hanging because the car spun around."
His truck, which he uses to pull his food cart, was totaled.
"I'm trying to figure out how I'm going to continue doing this," Clarke added.
With no way to pull the nearly eight thousand pound food stand, he's asking for help.
"It's not something I'm used to, it feels completely weird," he said.
That's because Clarke is typically on the giving end. However, his friend Tony Roman said the Mango Man deserves the help.
"He's one of those who wears his heart on his sleeve and he's always first to ask how are you're doing, even before he worries about himself," Roman said.
Roman set up a GoFundMe and the community stepped up. So far the community has donated more than half the goal. Clarke said he's beyond grateful.
"Madison is a wonderful community and we may disagree with stuff, but we all come together when we need to," he said.
Clarke also sells his own sauce recipe online.