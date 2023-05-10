Henry Vilas Zoo capybara passes away

MADISON (WKOW) — Henry Vilas Zoo announced Wednesday their female capybara has crossed the rainbow bridge.
The zoo stated Fiona died last week from "what appear to be natural causes."
Fiona would have turned 12 in July. The zoo says wild capybaras typically live eight to ten years, and even with professional care, only 20% of capybaras reach their twelfth birthday.
Fiona arrived to Henry Vilas in 2012 from Canada, and prior to COVID, she was a favorite animal ambassador. She loved getting fed treats — her favorite was romaine lettuce — from zoo guests.
She loved getting all-over "scritches" from her keepers, and she'd flop over so she could get belly and neck scratches too.
"She especially loved getting bell peppers or watermelon from her keepers and then drooling on their pants," the zoo wrote on Facebook.
The zoo's male capybara Morrison is getting extra attention and enrichment as he adjusts to Fiona's absence, as capybara's are very social animals. The zoo says they're working closely with the capybara Species Survival Plan (SSP) to find him a new companion.