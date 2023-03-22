Henry Vilas Zoo director responds to calls for her firing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The director of the Henry Vilas Zoo is responding to calls for her firing from a number of Dane County supervisors.
Twenty-six of the 37 members of the county board sent a memo to County Executive Joe Parisi, calling for him to terminate the employment of zoo director Ronda Schwetz.
It comes after a $2.8 million settlement announced this week between Dane County, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and a UW-Madison researcher who claims Schwetz sexually assaulted him on a work trip in 2018.
Schwetz responded Wednesday night by sending a five-page memo to county board members.
"During this whole life changing experience that has affected not only me personally, but more importantly my family, I have remained resilient in my commitment to going on with the important work I do, not only for the Henry Vilas Zoo, but the animals we are responsible for," Schwetz wrote.
In the memo, Schwetz lists many accomplishments she's been involved with during her time at the zoo. Some of those accomplishments she listed include:
- AZA accreditation -- which Schwetz says is considered the gold standard in zoos
- Building a state-of-the-art Animal Health Center in 2013
- Overseeing construction of the Arctic Passage in 2015
- Keeping the zoo opened during the COVID-19 pandemic
- Increasing the size of the staff from 21 to 39.5 from 2019-2023
Schwetz also apologized for any transgressions she may have committed, without specifically naming any of those transgressions.
"I did want to present to you those very positive things we have accomplished both individually and as a team at the Henry Vilas Zoo. And for those of you who are open to a genuine discourse, I think you will find it to be worth your time. Lastly, I want to apologize for any transgressions I may have committed, I have learned from this experience and I look forward to growing both as a person and as your colleague," Schwetz's memo reads.
In a statement to 27 News, Parisi said the county did investigate the allegations and the investigation concluded there had been no wrongdoing by Schwetz.