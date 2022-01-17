Henry Vilas Zoo penguin named after Betty White turns 2

MADISON (WKOW) -- On what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, the Henry Vilas Zoo is celebrating one of their own who shares a birthday with the legendary actress and animal advocate.
One of the zoo's African penguins was born on Jan. 17, 2020, and when she was born, zookeepers christened her "Betty White" as a tribute to the actress.
As the zoo celebrates penguin Betty, it is recognizing the "amazing woman" she was named after.
In a Facebook post, the zoo wrote that "Betty was so well known for her animal advocacy and support for zoos that in 2013, the American Association of Zoo Keepers made her an honorary zookeeper."
The zoo suggested that one was to honor both Betty Whites, human and animal, would be to make a donation to an animal welfare or conservation organization.