Henry Vilas Zoo taking steps to protect animals from bird flu

MADISON (WKOW) -- Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison is taking precautions to protect animals from a highly contagious avian flu that has reached Wisconsin.
The zoo's aviary will be closed through April. The zoo's flamingos, chickens and penguins will be kept indoors, and sandhill cranes will be relocated to the Animal Health Center.
At this time, only animal care staff will be allowed to enter bird spaces, and staff will wear PPE.
“We have many endangered birds species on grounds and our main priority right now is to do everything we can to protect them,” Deputy Zoo Director Joseph Darcangelo said. “We have instituted our disease outbreak protocols to protect our high-risk bird species who live at the Zoo. This includes moving certain birds indoors to prevent the transmission of HPAI from wild birds, especially waterfowl.”
Recently, a commercial flock of three million birds in Jefferson County had to be euthanized after chickens on the farm tested positive for the bird flu.