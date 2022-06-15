Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes baby orangutan

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo has a new addition to the family: a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan.
The orangutan's mother, Chelsea, gave birth to the health baby on Saturday, and the two are sharing some private bonding time together behind the scenes.
In a Facebook post, zoo staff said that Chelsea is doing such a good job taking care of her baby, they don't even know if it's a boy or girl yet.
They should be visible to the public sometime next week, but staff wants to let Chelsea decide when she's ready.
This is Chelsea's second offspring. Her first baby, Bob, was born in 2006 and he now lives at the Oregon Zoo. He has his own little girl, so that makes Chelsea a grandma, too.
According to zoo staff, orangutans typically have the slowest reproductive rate of all mammals. Females typically give birth to one baby every five to eight years. The babies have the longest "childhoods" in the animal world, and stay with their moms for 7 to 8 years before they become independent.
The baby's dad, Datu, is on exhibit and will be introduced to the baby once Chelsea is comfortable.