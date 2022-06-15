 Skip to main content
...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN FOND DU LAC, SOUTHWESTERN SHEBOYGAN,
SOUTHEASTERN DANE, NORTHEASTERN ROCK, SOUTHEASTERN DODGE, JEFFERSON,
NORTHERN OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN WAUKESHA COUNTIES...

At 1039 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing flash flooding along County U north of County S in the
Hartford Area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The
expected rainfall rate is 2 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown, Mequon, Whitewater,
Hartford, Stoughton, Fort Atkinson, Sussex, Hartland, Jefferson,
Delafield, Jackson, Lake Mills, Edgerton, Mayville, Slinger,
Saukville, Kewaskum and Horicon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...2-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Henry Vilas Zoo welcomes baby orangutan

  • Updated
Baby Orangutan at Henry Vilas Zoo
Sara Maslar-Donar

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Henry Vilas Zoo has a new addition to the family: a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan.

The orangutan's mother, Chelsea, gave birth to the health baby on Saturday, and the two are sharing some private bonding time together behind the scenes.

In a Facebook post, zoo staff said that Chelsea is doing such a good job taking care of her baby, they don't even know if it's a boy or girl yet.

They should be visible to the public sometime next week, but staff wants to let Chelsea decide when she's ready.

This is Chelsea's second offspring. Her first baby, Bob, was born in 2006 and he now lives at the Oregon Zoo. He has his own little girl, so that makes Chelsea a grandma, too.

According to zoo staff, orangutans typically have the slowest reproductive rate of all mammals. Females typically give birth to one baby every five to eight years. The babies have the longest "childhoods" in the animal world, and stay with their moms for 7 to 8 years before they become independent. 

The baby's dad, Datu, is on exhibit and will be introduced to the baby once Chelsea is comfortable.