Henry Vilas Zoo's female red panda diagnosed with cancer

MADISON (WKOW) — Henry Vilas Zoo announced Tuesday that their female red panda, 14-year-old Tai, has cancer.
A few weeks after a young red panda, Bandit, transferred to Henry Vilas, staff noticed a change in Tai. They say she was stiff in her back legs, which staff thought might be arthritis. It wouldn't have been out of the realm of possibility for Tai, who's 12 years older than 2-year-old Bandit.
However, Tai didn't improve after a few days of medication and being separated from Bandit, which worried staff.
Staff also said she has been less interested in her food, which is "VERY unlike her," the zoo said in a Facebook post.
The zoo vet recommended that Tai get a CT scan at the UW Vet School.
The post says they were "heartbroken" to learn that Tai's bones showed changes consistent with a type of cancer called multiple myeloma, a plasma cell tumor. The zoo says there isn't much out there about how this type of cancer could progress in a red panda, but they said literature indicates that dogs and cats can respond well to chemotherapy and steroids.
Tai had a couple more tests done last week to determine the appropriate type of chemotherapy, and she is currently on medication to strengthen her bones.
Tai will be treated in the zoo's Animal Health Center as she goes through her chemo. There she will be able to recover quietly and get the "extra TLC she needs."
"While we are devastated by this diagnosis, we are so appreciative for the amazing support we receive from our UW Special Species vets and are grateful for all of the expertise we have access to with the other UW Vet departments," the zoo stated in its post.
The zoo said that Tai holds a special place in their hearts and thanked the community for its support over the last year.
"We have lost several of our geriatric animals this year and it never gets any easier," the post reads. "While we know that death is a part of life, a cancer diagnosis is never something anyone wants to hear. Our animal care team works with the animals in our care every day and our keepers develop close bonds with them."
The zoo concluded the post by saying Tai is getting the best possible treatment they can provide, and they'll provide an update once they know more.